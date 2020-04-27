Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $414.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) will report sales of $414.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $401.60 million to $420.00 million. Lumentum reported sales of $432.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lumentum from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lumentum from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

NASDAQ:LITE traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.68. The stock had a trading volume of 774,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.19. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $93.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -983.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $135,796,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,860,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,111,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,725,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its position in Lumentum by 100.0% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,454,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

