Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) Announces May 1st IPO

Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) expects to raise $52 million in an IPO on Friday, May 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 3,500,000 shares at $14.00-$16.00 per share.

BofA Securities, Jefferies and William Blair acted as the underwriters for the IPO and BTIG was co-manager.

Lyra Therapeutics provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat, or ENT, diseases. Our proprietary technology platform, XTreo, is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. Our initial product candidates, LYR-210 and LYR-220, are bioresorbable polymeric matrices designed to be administered in a brief, non-invasive, in-office procedure and intended to deliver up to six months of continuous drug therapy to the sinonasal passages for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis, or CRS. “.

Lyra Therapeutics was founded in 2005 and has 34 employees. The company is located at 480 Arsenal Way, Watertown, MA 02472, US and can be reached via phone at (617) 393-4600 or on the web at http://www.lyratherapeutics.com.

