Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Posts Earnings Results

Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of MMC traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 0.71 ($0.01). 40,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. Management Consulting Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.07 ($0.03). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.34.

Get Management Consulting Group alerts:

About Management Consulting Group

Management Consulting Group PLC provides professional services in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers management consultancy services to manufacturing, natural resources, building materials, consumer packaged goods, transportation, automotive, and heavy industries, as well as healthcare sectors.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Management Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Management Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.