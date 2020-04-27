Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Posts Earnings Results

Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of MMC traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 0.71 ($0.01). 40,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. Management Consulting Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.07 ($0.03). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.34.
About Management Consulting Group
