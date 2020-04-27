Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Given New $12.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Maxar Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Maxar Technologies stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $605.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.28. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

