OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded OTCMKTS:PROSY from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a conviction-buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 424,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,455. OTCMKTS:PROSY has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22.

International Internet Assets of Naspers Limited comprises the business of providing Internet services, including online classifieds, payments, food delivery, e-retail, travel, education, social, and Internet platforms sectors. The asset is located in the Netherlands. Prosus N.V., operates as a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

