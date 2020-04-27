Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Permianville Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Permianville Royalty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 700.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

PVL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.29. 3,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,218. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.66. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

