Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.20-2.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POR shares. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $46.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 64.44%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.