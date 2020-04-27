Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RMSYF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.68. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 280. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46. Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $52.22.

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and complex surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates approximately 235 hospitals and day surgery facilities with approximately 25,000 beds in Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, and Italy.

