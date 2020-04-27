ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ReNeuron Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of RNUGF remained flat at $$1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. ReNeuron Group has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia.

