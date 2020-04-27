REXEL SA/ADR’s (RXEEY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of REXEL SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RXEEY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded REXEL SA/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of REXEL SA/ADR in a report on Friday, April 17th.

RXEEY stock remained flat at $$7.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90. REXEL SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $13.53.

Rexel SA distributes low and ultra-low voltage electrical products to professional customers and markets in the fields of construction, industry, and services. It offers electrical installation equipment, conduits and cables, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, and white and brown goods.

