Robert W. Baird Raises Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Price Target to $250.00

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.25.

Get Verisign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.93 and a 200 day moving average of $193.58. Verisign has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 53.85%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verisign’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verisign will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 23.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 172,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,456,000 after buying an additional 32,643 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Verisign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.