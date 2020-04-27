Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.81-6.87 for the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sanofi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $49.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.12 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

