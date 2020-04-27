Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Mizuho

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STX. Cowen increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.17.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $48.63. 3,116,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,194. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,526 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $73,914,000 after acquiring an additional 763,310 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,656,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,702,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

