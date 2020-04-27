Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Loop Capital

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

STX has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of STX traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.63. 3,116,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,365. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

In related news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $568,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,194 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 803.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,156.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

