SouthCrest Financial Group Inc (SCSG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on May 14th

SouthCrest Financial Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SCSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS SCSG remained flat at $$6.00 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,190. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63. SouthCrest Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 million.

SCSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SouthCrest Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of SouthCrest Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, construction and development, equipment and inventory, practice, and Georgia entertainment tax credit financing; construction to permanent, investment real estate, and acquisition and development loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

