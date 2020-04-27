TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.39-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CGBD shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of TCG BDC from $14.00 to $9.25 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TCG BDC from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of TCG BDC from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TCG BDC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $7.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.74. TCG BDC has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 10.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.08%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.68%.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $152,301.35. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,382.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Linda Pace bought 19,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $254,196.48. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $557,612. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

