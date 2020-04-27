TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TOG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on May 15th

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

TOG traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.85. 555,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,079. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.22. The firm has a market cap of $186.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88. TORC Oil and Gas has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87.

Get TORC Oil and Gas alerts:

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$141.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TORC Oil and Gas will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOG. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.00 to C$0.90 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 price target on TORC Oil and Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.05.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.