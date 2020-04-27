Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $29.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $35.03. Triton International has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

In other news, Director Claude Germain purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.65 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,610 shares in the company, valued at $942,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triton International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

