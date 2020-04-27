Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.71-4.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. New Street Research restated a buy rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ opened at $57.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.65. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.