Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $55.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a sell rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Seagate Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.17.

NASDAQ STX traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,116,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,365. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,194 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 803.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,156.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

