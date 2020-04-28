-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trecora Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Trecora Resources posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trecora Resources.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.99 million. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Trecora Resources from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE:TREC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 54,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,796. The company has a market capitalization of $140.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Trecora Resources has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $10.54.

In other Trecora Resources news, Director Janet Skogan Roemer acquired 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $49,143.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at $49,143.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick D. Quarles acquired 13,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $71,122.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,561.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 44,296 shares of company stock worth $231,727 and sold 16,836 shares worth $106,287. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

