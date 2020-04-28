-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) to post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Yext posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 55.70%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YEXT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.31.

Shares of Yext stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.37. Yext has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $22.65.

In related news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $29,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 198,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,212.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,738,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,651,756.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,384 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Yext by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 67.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Yext by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

