$0.13 EPS Expected for National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) to announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.12. National Energy Services Reunited posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $185.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.76 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 89,057 shares in the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 508,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 49,190 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 474,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 82,984 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth about $2,201,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NESR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.98. 250,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,840. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a market cap of $450.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.93. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

