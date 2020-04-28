-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.29). Pure Storage reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSTG. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $3,322,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Pure Storage by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $4,106,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSTG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,978. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

