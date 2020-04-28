$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Starwood Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Starwood Property Trust reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Starwood Property Trust.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.22 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

In related news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 218,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,179,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,934,000 after purchasing an additional 41,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,745,000 after purchasing an additional 126,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $63,887,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,648,000 after purchasing an additional 129,176 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

STWD stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,595,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,757. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.86%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

