110,217 Shares in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Acquired by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Smart Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Smart Global by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,968,000 after purchasing an additional 222,700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 432,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after buying an additional 270,842 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 428,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,243,000 after buying an additional 261,274 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Smart Global in the 1st quarter worth $7,757,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smart Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Smart Global stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,289. The company has a market capitalization of $607.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.34 and a beta of 1.34. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.55.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

SGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

