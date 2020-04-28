111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading Up 14.9%

Shares of 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) were up 14.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.47, approximately 1,928,466 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 444% from the average daily volume of 354,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of 111 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of 111 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.58.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 50.60% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $193.61 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 111 stock. Totem Point Management LLC increased its stake in 111 Inc – (NASDAQ:YI) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,737 shares during the period. 111 comprises about 2.1% of Totem Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Totem Point Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of 111 worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About 111 (NASDAQ:YI)

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

