124,500 Shares in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) Bought by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,990,000. Magellan Health accounts for about 0.9% of Matarin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Magellan Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Magellan Health by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGLN traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.14. The stock had a trading volume of 105,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. Magellan Health Inc has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.96.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MGLN shares. BidaskClub lowered Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

