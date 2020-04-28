156,225 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Bought by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156,225 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of MasTec at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $642,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,204,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in MasTec by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.44. 777,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.