159,854 Shares in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Purchased by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 159,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Universal Insurance as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,488,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,842,907.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Downes bought 5,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $107,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,485,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,986,733.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $191,900. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UVE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.34. 265,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,611. The stock has a market cap of $573.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.28 million during the quarter. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

