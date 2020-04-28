160,266 Shares in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Purchased by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 160,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Cheesecake Factory as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $16,307,210,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,137,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $19,504,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,546,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,938,000 after purchasing an additional 324,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 708,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 324,587 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.37.

CAKE stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,642,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,331. The stock has a market cap of $845.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.20. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 45.01%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

