179,895 Shares in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Acquired by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 179,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,293,000. Inogen comprises 1.4% of Matarin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Inogen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INGN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inogen by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,680,000 after acquiring an additional 20,132 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inogen by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inogen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

INGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of Inogen stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,166. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.82. Inogen Inc has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $95.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Inogen had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inogen Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

