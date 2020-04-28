20,235 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.90. 14,619,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,818,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $204,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.