239,518 Shares in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Purchased by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 239,518 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,745,000. Patrick Industries accounts for 1.0% of Matarin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 51,072 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PATK stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.69. 320,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $842.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.20. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.46.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.56 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

PATK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $2,691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 14,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $821,538.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 605,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,346,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,614 shares of company stock valued at $654,689 and have sold 75,279 shares valued at $4,164,658. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

