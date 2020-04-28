294,742 Shares in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Purchased by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 294,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,000. Atkore International Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Matarin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Atkore International Group by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 34,586 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 568,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 98,232 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

ATKR stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,514. Atkore International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $447.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $253,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,703.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $37,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Atkore International Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Atkore International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

