300,725 Shares in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Acquired by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 300,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. State Street Corp raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $6,851,000. FMR LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $13,680,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.83. 1,180,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $291.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Lynds bought 7,500 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Levin bought 2,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $781,765. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

