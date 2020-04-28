31,538 Shares in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Raymond James cut Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.59.

Shares of TRV traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.29. 1,906,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,819. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average of $126.71.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

