36,174 Shares in iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) Purchased by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF comprises 0.6% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IECS. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $724,000.

BATS IECS traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,886 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

