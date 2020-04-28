36,395 Shares in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $36,827,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,593,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,028,416,458.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,093,657 shares of company stock worth $160,234,571 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $1.64 on Monday, reaching $161.29. 3,204,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,608,110. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.96 and a 200 day moving average of $130.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

