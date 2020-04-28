51,889 Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Acquired by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ManpowerGroup at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.14. The company had a trading volume of 702,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.73.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MAN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, CL King cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

