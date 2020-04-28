61,071 Shares in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Acquired by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Southwest Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $78.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,813. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $92.94. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.33%.

In other Southwest Gas news, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond purchased 1,500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.57 per share, for a total transaction of $105,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,270.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 2,500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.69 per share, with a total value of $161,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,074.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,350 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Southwest Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

