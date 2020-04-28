63,925 Shares in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Bought by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 63,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 1,498.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 191,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,418,000 after acquiring an additional 179,072 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PJC traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,750. The stock has a market cap of $690.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.11. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 12-month low of $66.24 and a 12-month high of $82.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

