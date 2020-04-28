64,691 Shares in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Purchased by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of PC Connection as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PC Connection by 609.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in PC Connection by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. 41.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNXN traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.97. 51,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,882. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.02. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $716.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.16 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of PC Connection from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

