64,691 Shares in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Purchased by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of PC Connection as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PC Connection by 609.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in PC Connection by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. 41.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ CNXN traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.97. 51,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,882. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.02. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of PC Connection from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
