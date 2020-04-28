800,754 Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Purchased by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,238,000. Amkor Technology comprises approximately 1.0% of Matarin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Amkor Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,063.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 254,363 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Sidoti started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

AMKR traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $9.41. 860,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,940. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.67. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

