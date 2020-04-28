A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

A. O. Smith has raised its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. A. O. Smith has a dividend payout ratio of 49.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

AOS opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $56.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AOS shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.87.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

