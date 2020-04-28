Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.2% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $94.95. 6,831,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,311,403. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $165.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at $12,445,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,847 shares of company stock valued at $53,626,498 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

