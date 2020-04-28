Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading 16.6% Higher

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s share price traded up 16.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.61, 2,948,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,636,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $560.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz bought 30,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,099.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $41,230,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,210,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,225,000 after purchasing an additional 33,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,181,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,718,000 after purchasing an additional 299,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,569,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 598.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 982,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after acquiring an additional 842,052 shares during the period.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

