Absolute (ABS) Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Absolute has a market cap of $14,551.13 and $2,137.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. During the last seven days, Absolute has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded up 143.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00036936 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.01060453 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00048328 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00035563 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00242037 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00169506 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Absolute Profile

Absolute (CRYPTO:ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

