Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) is Minot Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Minot Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 2.6% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total transaction of $269,208.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,714.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,208 shares of company stock worth $4,768,291. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $3.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.43. 2,457,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,601. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

