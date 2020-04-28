Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Accenture by 12.1% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 120,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 115,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 9.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 11.3% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 41,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.26, for a total transaction of $525,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,913,264.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,208 shares of company stock worth $4,768,291. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,601. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.63. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

